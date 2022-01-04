ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 22.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

