Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.03. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

