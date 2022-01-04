CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

