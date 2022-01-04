CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNP Assurances stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNPAY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

