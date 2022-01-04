CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNP Assurances stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNPAY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

