Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

CDRO stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

