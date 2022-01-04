Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.
CDRO stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile
