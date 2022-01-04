CoinPoker (CHP) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. CoinPoker has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $4,778.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.