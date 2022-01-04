CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 226.2% in December

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 226.2% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million and a P/E ratio of -126.14.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

