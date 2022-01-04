Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 133,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $230.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

