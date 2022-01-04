Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.30.

CMA opened at $88.61 on Monday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

