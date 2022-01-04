Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.