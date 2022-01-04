Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.