Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 522 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

