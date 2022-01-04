Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 532 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 399.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,796 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

