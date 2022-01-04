Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Raised to CHF 155

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 145,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.