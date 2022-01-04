Comparing Citizens (CIZN) & Its Competitors

Citizens (NASDAQ: CIZN) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Citizens to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million $6.93 million 13.27 Citizens Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.58

Citizens’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.42% 7.14% 0.56% Citizens Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Competitors 2158 8999 7279 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Citizens’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Citizens pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ rivals have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens rivals beat Citizens on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

