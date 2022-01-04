Comparing First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

This table compares Old Point Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.24 $5.39 million $1.39 16.81 First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 3.00 $107.90 million $1.54 13.50

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Old Point Financial and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.90% 0.65% First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.