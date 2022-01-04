Comparing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

83.0% of BP Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Guardforce AI and BP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A BP Midstream Partners 129.02% 59.72% 20.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guardforce AI and BP Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A BP Midstream Partners 0 7 0 0 2.00

BP Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $13.87, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Given BP Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BP Midstream Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardforce AI and BP Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.54 -$3.13 million N/A N/A BP Midstream Partners $128.90 million 12.81 $168.40 million $1.40 11.26

BP Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.