Comparing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearfield and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 3 0 3.00 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearfield currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 41.04%. Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 119.25%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Clearfield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Clearfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $140.76 million 7.90 $20.33 million $1.47 55.11 Minim $47.99 million 1.25 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -21.86

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 14.44% 21.61% 18.48% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Summary

Clearfield beats Minim on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

