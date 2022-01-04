Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $21.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Compass has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 over the last quarter.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

