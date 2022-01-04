Compound Price Reaches $228.52 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $186.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $228.52 or 0.00494469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,314,085 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

