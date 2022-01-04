Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

