Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,752.89

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,752.89 ($37.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,918 ($39.32). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,910 ($39.21), with a volume of 19,965 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($34.36) to GBX 2,900 ($39.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($44.47) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,784.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,752.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

