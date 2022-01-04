Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

