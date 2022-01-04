Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Earnings History for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Earnings History for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.