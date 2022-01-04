Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 13,017 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of Sun Communities worth $120,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $53,338,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $207.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,330. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

