Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 77,849 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $114,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $190.40. 29,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,621. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

