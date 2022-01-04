Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $152.26 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.50% of Keysight Technologies worth $152,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.