Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $184.58 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.89% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $184,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded down $13.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

