Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

MSFT opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

