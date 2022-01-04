ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

