Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by Barclays from $268.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

NYSE STZ opened at $252.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $253.04. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,860,000 after acquiring an additional 146,059 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

