Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $252.82 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $253.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.