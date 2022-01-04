Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 14,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,996,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

