Contrasting Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 1.44 -$15.03 million N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 1.27 $149.22 million $5.99 6.94

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -269.91% N/A -170.02% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Summary

Thryv beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

