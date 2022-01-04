Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $566.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

