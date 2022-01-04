Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

