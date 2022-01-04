Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $980.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

