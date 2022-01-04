Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after acquiring an additional 188,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.