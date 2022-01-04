Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

