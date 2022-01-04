Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

