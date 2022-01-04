Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

