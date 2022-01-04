Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $86.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

