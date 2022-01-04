Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 324,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

