Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,478,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

