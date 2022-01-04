Craig Felenstein Sells 2,070 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Felenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360,682 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 217,682 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 184,866 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

