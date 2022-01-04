Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) vs. Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Financial Survey

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68% Creative Learning 12.90% -22.18% 25.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Creative Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.69 $48.56 million $1.74 4.28 Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.71 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Creative Learning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

