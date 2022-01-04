Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,893. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
