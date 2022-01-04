Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,893. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.