Critical Analysis: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) versus Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Celyad Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Celyad Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.56% 13.71% 5.39% Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Celyad Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 0 0 2.00 Celyad Oncology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Celyad Oncology has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.92%. Given Celyad Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celyad Oncology is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Celyad Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $943.36 million 3.22 $164.68 million $3.54 17.12 Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 6,228.38 -$19.65 million N/A N/A

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Celyad Oncology.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Celyad Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-Oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

