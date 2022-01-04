Critical Analysis: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Biosciences and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 144.80%. Veru has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 256.36%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Veru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$29.54 million ($1.80) -2.41 Veru $61.26 million 7.94 $7.39 million $0.11 55.27

Veru has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -30.70% -27.84% Veru 12.07% -8.61% -7.20%

Summary

Veru beats Spruce Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). It offers tildacerfont, which is in Phase II clinical trial for children with classic CAH; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition, it is involved in developing CAHmelia-203 which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control; and CAHmelia-204, which is in second Phase 2b clinical trial in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects; and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and finasterid

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.