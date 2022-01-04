Critical Survey: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) versus Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eisai pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90% Eisai 9.00% 8.50% 5.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.86 $1.26 billion $5.74 2.68 Eisai $6.09 billion 2.77 $395.92 million $2.02 28.13

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Eisai. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Eisai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 Eisai 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Eisai on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

