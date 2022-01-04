Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 21,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,506,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

